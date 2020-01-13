UNION CITY, Ga. — Police say one man is in custody after a standoff that went on for several tense hours ended peacefully on Sunday.

Police said the incident began just after 1 p.m. when Union City Police were called to an Alexander Avenue residence in reference to a disturbance.

According to the police spokesperson, Jerome Turner Jr., officers arriving at the scene discovered a loud argument between a man and woman who were inside the home. The woman met officers at the door and said that the man, later identified as 27-year-old Fernando Cortes was still inside and armed.

At this point, police turned the primary operation over to SWAT team members who worked to get Cortes out of the home. The department confirmed around 5:30 that SWAT officers had made a "tactical entry" into the home after which the suspect surrendered.

Cortes now faces charges of obstruction of justice, battery - family violence and criminal trespassing. Authorities haven't provided any details on what led up to the incident or if a weapon was recovered.

