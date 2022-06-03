Roswell pastor reacts to 70 churches in Georgia disaffiliating from United Methodist Church

Rev. Glenn Hannigan was in Athens for the vote Thursday night. He's been the pastor at Ebenezer Methodist Church since 2010.

ROSWELL, Ga. — Pastor Glenn Hannigan was in Athens Thursday night as the North Georgia Conference voted to allow 70 churches to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church over their stance on LGBTQ inclusion.

“Honestly, it was very hard to sit through. It felt as much like a wake as anything. For us, there's not a celebration, hooray, we're free. It's more like, we're just sorry, that was this had to happen," he said.

In 2019, the General Conference voted to alter its stance on homosexuality and be more welcoming.

"It’s been a lack of respect and the ugly words, and in all honesty, I think it's only gonna get worse," Hannigan said. "How can we how can we ever take the low road in the church?”

Hannigan has been the pastor at Ebenezer Methodist Church in Roswell since 2010.

"We have we have LGBTQ members of our church, we have couples in our church with adopted kids. I can't tell you the feeling of was when we voted unanimously," he added.

During a 2019 Special Session of the global General Conference of The United Methodist Church, a disaffiliation agreement was adopted that allows the churches to leave the denomination through the end of 2023. According to the website, they can go "for reasons of conscience regarding a change in the requirements and provisions of the Book of Discipline related to the practice of homosexuality..." and other related actions outlined.

The North Georgia Conference region covers the top half of the state. Officials explained that the churches requesting disaffiliation make up about 9 percent -- but only 3 percent of the full membership of the Conference.

"Our denomination has a clear process for disaffiliation and Conference leaders are walking alongside the churches that want to take this path," Sybil Davidson, the Conference Communications Director said. "While we do not wish to see any church disaffiliate, we are committed to a clear and healthy process."

Hannigan hopes this move will bring his congregation even closer.

“I think the relief in the church, and the joy was not necessarily that we were going to disaffiliate, which is a painful decision, the joy was we were together, and that we haven't lost anybody. As far as I'm concerned, we're not going to," Hannigan said.

In a statement, the Conference Communications Director Sybil Davidson writes:

"Our denomination has a clear process for disaffiliation and Conference leaders are walking alongside the churches that want to take this path. While we do not wish to see any church disaffiliate, we are committed to a clear and healthy process. Our hearts are with those who desire for their congregation to remain a part of the denomination, and also with those who choose to leave. It is painful when we have division in the church. We pray that, above all, the ministry of all churches will be fruitful and serve God well. The United Methodist Church will continue working to be agents of reconciliation in a divided world."

The disaffiliation agreement allows churches to leave the denomination through the end of 2023.