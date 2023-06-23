College Park Unity Fest to host free HIV testing

The health event will host a sneaker ball, bike show, bounce house among other entertainment.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Ahead of National HIV Testing Day, a new event is offering free testing in an inaugural health festival.

Unity Fest aims to be a health event that works to bridge all communities within the LGBTQ+ umbrella. It will host a sneaker ball, bike show, free food, bars, an outdoor skating rink and a bounce house. Everyone, including children, are welcome to attend.

Organizers hope people can have fun but don't want them to get lost in the true purpose of the event.

"Sexual safety is, I think, part and parcel with overall health and wellness," Jason Panda with the B Holding Group said.

The organization is the nonprofit arm of B Condoms, the only minority-owned condom company carried in the United States. It also supplies about a third of condoms that are distributed through nonprofits and works primarily in communities of color, according to Panda.

That's why he and his team will be in College Park Sunday to live up to the company's mission and to educate people about the importance of HIV testing and staying safe - even when having fun.

"Right now the numbers are really disproportionate when you look at certain types of disease illnesses," he said.

Panda pointed to data, saying African Americans make up around 13% of the population but nearly 40% of new HIV and AIDS cases. Atlanta ranks among the top cities with new HIV cases as well.

"That's something that needs immediate attention," he said. "The same is also true when you look at STIs, for example, chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis."

That's why Panda wants to make sure people know what's available to them in terms of medication, prevention and treatment.

Awareness is key when treating STIs or detecting HIV. So what better way than a welcoming event that can also provide resources and immediate guidance to care, Panda said.

"The idea was actually birthed through a like-minded approach," he said, adding that the event is aimed at furthering education and awareness in populations that seem to be most impacted by HIV and STIs.

"We're going to have same-day onsite HIV testing, same day linkage to care," Panda said.

The event will have around 10 organizations that can test from blood pressure to STIs providing holistic health help. There will also be vendors and outdoor activities meant to spark joy.

"We've gotten a tremendous amount of community response and excitement around the event," Panda said.

