Production for upcoming 'Powerpuff Girls' live action series filming in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The highly anticipated live action series of “The Powerpuff Girls” is currently being filmed in Georgia! TMZ shared images of some of the action behind the scenes.

In a clip, the actors portraying the popular famed animated trio are seen in costume launching into the air through a harness.

Maggie Kiley the director for the upcoming CW series shared an image of her first day on set, Wednesday afternoon.

She geotagged a photo of her director’s chair in the show’s fictional city of Townsville.

Weeks before, Kelly shared her excitement about the project in a social media post. “I am beyond excited to be onboard this super fun pilot with a legit dream team,” she wrote.

Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault are set to play the powerhouse trio. The stars will play Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup, who became popular in the Cartoon Network series that originally aired from 1998-2005.

Donald Faison, who is most popular for his role in “Clueless” and “Scrubs” plays their creator/father, Professor Utonium.

The live action revamp will follow adult versions of the characters, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A release date for the series has not been announced, however CW is currently working on several action shows in Georgia.

Earlier this week, residents in the Decatur Square got the superhero treatment, as crews filmed scenes for “Naomi,” an upcoming live action series produced by ‘Selma’ director Ava DuVernay.

'Naomi' is part of Young Justice and is set to have a second volume of her self-titled comic at some point in the future. Deadline reported Kaci Walfall will play the lead character in the The CW drama pilot.

‘Black Lightning,’ which was produced by Salim Akil is currently in its fourth and final season. Currently, producers are working on a spinoff based on the character Painkiller.

