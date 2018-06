UPDATE: The Laurens County Sheriff's Office confirmed around 8 a.m. Friday that Smith had been arrested.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man wanted on child molestation charges.

According to a release, they’re looking for Henry Fred Smith.

He’s described as a white male, around 5’10” tall and weighing around 252 pounds.

If you have any information on his location, call 478-272-1522.



