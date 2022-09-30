Watch live | Habersham County Sheriff provides update on Debbie Collier, missing Athens woman found dead

As of now, Habersham County sheriff's deputies said there is no evidence that this was a kidnapping or a suicide.

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Habersham County Sheriff's office is holding a press conference beginning at 9 a.m. as they are expected to provide an update on Debbie Collier, the missing Athens woman who was found dead on Sept. 11.

Collier's body was found naked and partially burnt down an embankment near Tallulah Gorge, according to investigators.

Earlier this week, 11Alive obtained surveillance footage from the Family Dollar store in Clayton that shows Collier buying a blue tarp, red tote bag, poncho, torch lighter and paper towels. The tarp and tote bag were found near her body, with the tarp partially burned. The store is about 13 miles from where investigators say they found her body.

