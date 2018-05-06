UPDATE 4:45 a.m.:

Major Everidge they believe Saip was in the apartment they search at Oliver Place in Perry. They believe Saip slipped out a window when the person who lives there got home.

Everidge estimates they missed Saip by "less than five minutes", but says they are confident Saip is still in the woods near the apartment complex.

Authorities have their permiter set at Keith Drive, King's Chapel, Gray Road, and Houston Lake Road.

They have a Georgia State Patrol helicopter in the air, and K9 Units and police searching on the ground.

This is the same area where authorities caught Willied Driver, the other escaped inmate.

UPDATE 2:17 a.m.:

Major Alan Everidge with the Houston County Sheriff's Office confirms a witness spotted someone matching Saip’s description at the Oliver Place apartment complex between Keith Drive and Gray Road in Perry.

Heavy police presence at Oliver Place apartments in the search for escaped inmate Shane Saip.

Authorities have narrowed the search to this area.

SWAT is on the scene. Stay tuned for updates.

Saip had been in jail for parole violation and burglary. After his arrest in April 2018, authorities searched the home where they found Saip.

During that search, authorities recovered stolen items linked to burglaries in Houston, Wilcox, Twiggs, and Peach counties. The items included illegal narcotics, jewelry, clothes, electronics, musical items, sports collectibles, and firearms.

UPDATE: At 1:10 a.m. Tuesday morning, there had not been any reported sightings of Saip for two hours. Authorities expanded their search perimeter to I-75 and south to Courtney Hodges Boulevard in Perry.

A team of investigators is looking into Saip's known acquaintances, to see if Saip made contact with them or if he is hiding with them.

Shane Saip

Authorities took Driver, the other escapee, back into custody at an apartment complex on Gray Road.

Police believe that a burglary that happened Monday night on Houston Lake Road is connected to this escape.

UPDATE: 12:36 AM: Major Alan Everidge with the Houston County Sheriff's Office says Shane Saip had been in jail since April 2018 for a parole violation and burglary. Willie Driver had also been in jail since April 2018 on a misdemeanor charge for obstruction of an officer.

Both men escaped wearing jail-issued bright green jumpsuits. When Driver was recaptured, he was no longer wearing his jumpsuit. Authorities believe that Saip might have also ditched his jumpsuit and could possibly be wearing a T-shirt, boxers and boots.

Both men were working a kitchen detail when they escaped.

Driver was captured after someone called police about a suspicious person at an apartment complex near the detention center.

Authorities say Saip is presumed dangerous.

If you see Saip or have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call police.

UPDATE: 11:50 PM: Maj. Alan Everidge with the Houston County Sheriff's Office says police are still searching for Shane Saip who escaped custody around 7:45 Monday evening.

Willie Driver who also escaped earlier has been caught and is back in police custody.

Willie Driver

Multiple agencies are down in Perry searching for inmates who escaped from the Houston County jail Monday evening.

Perry Police Chief Steve Lynn confirmed 'a few' non-violent inmates had escaped, but said his agency was not investigating the escape.

Lynn referred WMAZ to the Houston County Sheriff's Office. They have not returned our calls.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

