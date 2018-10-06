The Bibb Sheriff’s Office has identified the two drivers killed Sunday in a head-on collision.

A news release says 59-year-old Marcial Guardado was driving a Nissan Altima north on Pio Nono Avenue when he crossed over into the southbound lanes of traffic.

Guardado hit a Toyota Camry driven by 69-year-old Emory Easley.

Bibb County Chief Coroner Leon Jones says Guardado died at the scene and Easley was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

