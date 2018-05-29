UPDATE: 8:38 p.m.: Both people have been rescued from the waterfall.

UPDATE: 8:25 p.m.: Crews have rescued one of the people from the rocks on the water.

Emergency crews in Monroe County are trying to rescue two people from rocks on the waterfalls at High Falls State Park.

Lt. Lawson Bittick says it was reported just before 6 p.m. and the people are about 40 yards from shore.

Bittick says the location doesn't appear as dangerous as the site where crews rescued two boys from the falls last year.

He said the people should not be in imminent danger if they stay put. They appear to be teenagers, he said.

Monroe County has requested swift-water rescue help from Bibb County.

