(UPDATE 3:30 P.M.) Jennifer Parson with WRPD confirms the suspect is the victim's grandson.

---------

An 81-year-old woman was found dead Saturday night in Warner Robins.

According to Warner Robins Police, officers responded to a home in 70-block of Willow Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, they found 81-year-old Valeria Mann dead with at least one stab wound to the chest.

Officers arrested 30-year-old Jared Carter on murder charges in connection to her death.

The case is still under investigation and anyone with information can call Det. Peck at 478-302-5380

© 2018 WMAZ