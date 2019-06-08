Walmart faces renewed pressure to stop gun sales after the latest mass shootings over the weekend left dozens dead.

There are hundreds of calls on social media - specifically Twitter - for the retailer to end its open carry policy.

In response to the El Paso shooting that happened in a parking lot near one of their stores, the company tweeted it was praying for the victims and community.

But actress Alyssa Milano demanded more. She called for Walmart to take action - saying it would be a true leadership position.

And Kelly Reynolds, another Twitter user, posted, "Ban open carry in your stores. As a business, Walmart is complicit."

The retailer has become part of a larger conversation about holding corporate America responsible for addressing social issues.

Some gun violence prevention advocates say Walmart has gone above and beyond requirements when selling guns, despite two deadly shootings happened at its stores last week.

The company has amended its gun sales policies since the 90s, when it stopped selling handguns. In 2015, it stopped selling modern-day sporting rifles. And after the Parkland, Florida shooting, Walmart raised its minimum gun purchasing age to 21. It also requires background checks and no longer sells toys that resemble assault rifles.

But for some, those actions are still not enough.

While the company called the tragedy "horrible," it said ‘’There’s been no change in policy,'' Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove said in a statement reported by USA TODAY.

11Alive is Where Atlanta Speaks. We want to hear from your: Should Walmart stop selling all firearms? Vote in our poll: 11Alive.com/vote.

RELATED HEADLINES

22 victims of El Paso Walmart shooting identified

Two more cities added to long list of mass shootings