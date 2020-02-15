FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — No injuries were reported when a UPS truck was struck by a freight train on Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Flowery Branch Police Chief David Spillers told 11Alive that the incident happened at the rail crossing at Lights Ferry Road and Atlanta Highway.

Spillers said the Georgia State Patrol would have further details later in the day.

