Upson County man shot, killed after pointing gun at deputy, GBI says

THOMASTON, Ga. — A man was shot and killed by a deputy in Upson County Wednesday night, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

GBI said the Upson County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call around 10:40 p.m. about a 49-year-old man who wanted to harm himself at a home on North Street.

The deputies encountered the man in the yard with a gun, GBI said. The deputies ordered the man to drop the gun, but they said he refused; he allegedly pointed the gun at one of them. That's when he was shot, the GBI said.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died.

This is the 61st shooting involving law enforcement that the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2022. Once the agency's investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review.