Upson-Lee High School student dies in crash just days after school starts, district says

THOMASTON, Ga. — An Upson-Lee High School student died just four days after going back to school, the school district said Friday.

Officials with Thomaston-Upson Schools took to Facebook on Friday to let the community know of the student's death.

"This loss is devastating to us, and our hearts go out to the family, friends, faculty, and staff members who knew and loved this student," the district said in a Facebook post.

The accident happened on Highway 74/Yatesville Highway early Friday morning, officials said in their statement.

According to the district's calendar, school started for students on Aug. 1.

Officials asked the community to keep the family and loved ones in prayers at this time. District officials have not said the name of the individual who lost their life.

