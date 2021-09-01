Georgia AG distances himself from group that sent robocalls urging Trump supporters march to Capitol

In the calls, an unidentified voice asks Trump supporters to show up to the president's 'Save America' rally before encouraging them to 'march to the Capitol.'

ATLANTA — A high-ranking Georgia official is distancing himself from the fundraising arm of a group he chairs, after it sent out robocalls calling for President Trump supporters to march to the Capitol to "stop the steal."

The calls, first reported by the watchdog group Documented and obtained by 11Alive, were made by the Rule of Law Defense Fund (RDLF), a fundraising arm of the Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA), according to the most recent tax filings.

While Carr is the chairman of RAGA, he is not directly associated with the RLDL. However, the groups share funding, staff and office space in Washington, according to NBC News. The calls were not made by Carr, nor do they reference him specifically.

In the calls, made on Jan. 5 and 6, an unidentified voice identifying itself with the RLDL asks Trump supporters to show up to the president's "Save America" rally outside the White House before encouraging them to "march to the Capitol building and call on Congress to stop the steal.” (Listen to one of the calls here.)

Lawmakers were inside at the time certifying Joe Biden's Electoral College win, something President Trump has tried to block for weeks.

While the calls did not directly call for violence, the crowd of marchers quickly devolved in an angry mob, breaching the Capitol in a deadly siege.

In a statement to 11Alive on behalf of Attorney General Carr, a spokeswoman said he "unequivocally had no knowledge or involvement in this decision."

"Attorney General Carr has been working diligently to determine how this situation occurred and ensure that it does not happen again," the statement to 11Alive read.

A statement to NBC News from the new head of the RLDF said he was "unaware of unauthorized decisions made by RLDF staff with regard to this week’s rally,” said Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall. He added an internal review would be conducted.

For weeks, the president has personally pressured state officials to overturn election results in his favor, including right here in Georgia, because of false claims of election fraud. And in the calls, its because of those fraud claims it asked "patriots like you [to] join us to continue to fight to protect the integrity of our elections."

It's a stance that Carr's spokeswoman said is "not consistent" with his position on election fraud. Carr condemned the actions of the mob.

"As he has been saying since moments after seeing news break, the violence and destruction we saw at the U.S. Capitol is unacceptable and un-American," the statement said. "He believes any individual involved in the violence should be held accountable and prosecuted.”