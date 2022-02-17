Two Atlanta area healthcare providers withheld more than $355,000 in back wages to employees, government finds

The two healthcare providers under investigation were Regency Home Care of North Georgia and Edlyn Healthcare Services Inc. in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — The Wage and Hour Division of the United States Department of Labor said it resolved an investigation where two Atlanta-area home healthcare providers had withheld wages resulting in more than $355,000 in back wages to their employees.

The two healthcare providers under investigation were Regency Home Care of North Georgia and Edlyn Healthcare Services Inc. in Atlanta, the DOL said.

According to the Wage and Hour Division, these were two different investigations and they found that both employers had not been paying their healthcare workers overtime.

One of the companies had also misclassified many employees as independent contractors.

The investigation led to 108 workers that had gone without receiving their overtime wages to be compensated for their missed payments.