US Marshals up reward to $50K in finding Philadelphia murder suspect believed to be in Atlanta

Dayron Burney-Thorn, 17, is accused of shooting a 14-year-old to death outside of a Philadelphia high school in September 2022.

ATLANTA — The reward for a teen wanted for murder out of Philadelphia, who is suspected of hiding out in Atlanta, has now been increased to $50,000.

The United States Marshals Office is searching for 17-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn, who Philadelphia Police said is one of five men who ambushed 14-year-old Nicholas Elizade outside of a local high school, shooting the teen to death on Sept. 27, 2022.

The other four suspects were taken into custody, but U.S. Marshals in Philadelphia said they have "credible information" that Burney-Thorn was hiding out in Atlanta as of November 2022.

U.S. Marshals in Georgia are now asking for the public's help in finding Burney-Thorn. He stands 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Those who help bring Burney-Thorn into custody will be paid $10,000 immediately upon arrest, while the other $40,000 is being offered by the Philadelphia Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.