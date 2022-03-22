USDA upholds animal cruelty violation against Emory University

The federal agency released its decision in November 2021.

ATLANTA — Despite its attempt to appeal, Emory University will have an animal cruelty citation on its record with the United States Department of Agriculture.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals celebrated the agency's decision on Monday after receiving the documents, adding that research at any level should be held accountable.

The USDA released its decision on Nov. 3, 2021, records show, adding that its appeal panel, which was comprised of two supervisory animal care specialists, an assistant director and the agency's director of animal welfare operations, will not revisit its decision.

Emory appealed a decision made last October.

An inspector gave the university a critical non-compliance classification citing incidents that result in animal death or euthanasia that could have been prevented and a housing facility violation. A majority of the complaint surrounds Emory's care for hamsters and lethal spiny mice with researchers appealing the facility's violation.

"We conclude that the caging of the type used by Emory University was appropriate to the species, structurally sound to a high degree and generally safe for spiny mice," the appeal reads. "The single finding, while adverse, cannot be attributed to inappropriate facilities or housing and should not put us at risk of a warning letter or fine."

Though Emory respectfully requested the removal of the finding, the USDA chose to uphold its initial citation.

PETA, a watchdog for the humane treatment of animals and a group that opposes experimentation on animals, said the USDA has also cited Emory's affiliate Yerkes National Primate Research Center for failing to provide monkeys with adequate veterinary care. The university appealed that inspection as well, according to PETA.

“The public has every right to know about the horrors animals endure in laboratories, and PETA urges the USDA to continue holding Emory accountable," the group said in a news release.

11Alive reached out to Emory University in reference to the citation. A spokesperson with the university provided the following statement:

"Emory’s unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of our research animals is repeatedly and inappropriately questioned by PETA, an animal rights organization opposed to research involving animals. Recently, PETA inaccurately portrayed research conducted at Emory, which has been proven to help people and animals across generations and the world live longer, healthier lives. PETA’s recent misrepresentation of the facts surrounding our care of an animal with a leg wound is one example of PETA’s unsubstantiated statements. As for all Emory’s animals, this animal received timely, appropriate veterinary care by the university’s veterinarians and specially trained animal resources personnel. Because such inaccuracies undermine Emory’s and the greater research community’s unwavering commitment to the care of research animals in the service of humanity and jeopardizes future progress toward a healthier world, we believe it is imperative to set the record straight.