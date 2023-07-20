Singer Usher hosts youth summit for 300 underserved students

It is at Georgia State University to help uplift underserved youth through education. It started on Wednesday and ends on Friday.

ATLANTA — Singer and songwriter Usher is hosting a youth conference in metro Atlanta.

It is at Georgia State University to help uplift underserved youth through education, the singer's team said. It started on Wednesday and ends on Friday.

The singer's non-profit is leading the conference with over 300 students participating in the summit.

It is the sixth annual summit and reportedly the largest youth conference in the Southeast, according to the organization.

"This year, we are re-dedicating ourselves to making a difference in the lives of our students by helping to set the stage for their growth, development and success," the singer said.

The conference promises to give a platform to students that fosters an environment with new opportunities for disrupting their ongoing issues.

Usher's event features special performances from the Atlanta Drumming Academy, a youth voices panel, mental health sessions and more.

The singer will also speak to the students at the event himself.

"Our 2023 Disruptivator Summit is a critical element of our programming this year as we emphasize the power within to inspire our young people to take steps needed to pursue their goals," said Careshia Moore, President and CEO of Usher's New Look.

She added that she is excited to help expose the hundreds of students to GSU's campus.

"We are so excited to welcome the students to the iconic Georgia State University campus, a public institution that consistently ranks in the top two for undergraduate teaching and innovation," Moore added.