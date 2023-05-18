Usher given honorary degree by Berklee College of Music

Usher was awarded the degree at the 2023 commencement ceremony in Boston.

ATLANTA — Atlanta's own R&B singer Usher was given an honorary degree by the Berklee College of Music.

The music artist was awarded the degree at the 2023 commencement ceremony in Boston. The Grammy winner was "recognized for his tremendous artistry and profound influence on R&B music," according to an online post from the college's website.

Usher spoke at the commencement ceremony, offering words of wisdom to the graduating class.

“Keep running past that finish line [of your goals], break the barriers, identify that spark in you that motivates you to keep going, and don’t expect everything to be perfect and run smoothly. Take what you’ve learned here [at Berklee], go into the world, and make great things,” he said.

Usher was not the only musical artist recently recognized by Berklee. Roberta Flack and Sona Jobarteh were also awarded honorary degrees.