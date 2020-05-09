USPS addresses wrapped up mailboxes outside of Atlanta area post office

The agency said the collection boxes were out of service because of a broken lock.

ATLANTA — Two mailboxes wrapped in plastic outside the post office off Fulton Industrial Boulevard caught the eyes of customers and passes-by.

An 11Alive viewer sent photos of the wrapped up mailboxes near Camp Creek. We reached out to the US Postal Service to find out why they're wrapped and what customers should do in the meantime.

The USPS sent us a statement. The agency said the collection boxes were out of service because of a broken lock. Officials said Postal Inspectors are investigating the incident.

"The collection boxes will be back in service when they are fixed," the agency said.

The USPS said customers can still drop off mail inside the post office until the boxes are fixed.