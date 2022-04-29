Utility pole falls on semi-truck in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Drivers are at a standstill in Atlanta's Piedmont Heights neighborhood Friday night after a utility pole fell on a truck. Video shows firetrucks along Monroe Drive by the Buford Highway Connector around 9:30 p.m. with traffic backed up for several traffic lights.
The incident, which happened near an Atlanta Fire Department station, was being investigated by firefighters.
Crews tell 11Alive producer Daris Schneider-Bray that a driver hit an AT&T utility pole earlier, which has now fallen on a semi-truck driving through the street. It could take a while to clean up the scene, according to authorities.
Police roped off sections of the roadway with caution tape and were turning drivers away and redirecting traffic.
Authorities did not say if anyone was hurt in the incident.