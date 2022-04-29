Utility pole falls on semi-truck in Atlanta

Authorities have not said if anyone was hurt.

ATLANTA — Drivers are at a standstill in Atlanta's Piedmont Heights neighborhood Friday night after a utility pole fell on a truck. Video shows firetrucks along Monroe Drive by the Buford Highway Connector around 9:30 p.m. with traffic backed up for several traffic lights.

The incident, which happened near an Atlanta Fire Department station, was being investigated by firefighters.

Crews tell 11Alive producer Daris Schneider-Bray that a driver hit an AT&T utility pole earlier, which has now fallen on a semi-truck driving through the street. It could take a while to clean up the scene, according to authorities.

Police roped off sections of the roadway with caution tape and were turning drivers away and redirecting traffic.