'All hands on deck:' DNR delivers COVID vaccine to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

ATLANTA — From point of pick up to point of arrival, Georgia Department of Natural Resources has been on hand, helping get the COVID-19 vaccine into the hands of those who need it.

"When the vaccine started becoming a reality, we began preparing and leaning forward so as soon as it became available to the citizens of the state, DNR, DPH and public safety and state partners were doing nothing but speeding up the process," Major Stephen Adams of Georgia DNR told 11Alive.

Adams said DNR is honored to be part of the distribution process, an effort that included a delivery to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta this week.

“We just want to make sure the shipments of vaccine get to the medical providers unimpeded and intact and on time," Adams said.

The agency has been involved with COVID efforts on a statewide scale since March, according to Adams. DNR has delivered medical supplies, testing supplies, and PPE throughout Georgia.

“With COVID-19, it’s all hands on deck so that we can get it behind us," Adams said.

Now, the focus falls on the vaccine.

"The quicker the vaccine can get out, hopefully we can start getting back to normal," Adams said.

Under the state distribution plan, Georgia has prioritized administering the vaccine first to healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities.