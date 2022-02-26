Police: Man dead after being struck by valet driver in downtown Atlanta

Police said the valet driver is cooperating with investigators, and they do not anticipate charges to be filed at this time.

ATLANTA — One man is dead after a valet driver struck a man a man laying in the street in downtown Atlanta Saturday morning.

A statement from the Atlanta Police Department said officers responded to a call about a pedestrian struck by a vehicle around 11:30 a.m. Saturday at 255 Courtland Street NW. That’s the address of the Hilton Atlanta hotel.

Police said preliminary investigation reveals a valet driver was retrieving a vehicle when he drove out the parking deck and struck a man who appeared to be laying in the roadway.

Grady Emergency Responders took the man to the hospital where he later died.