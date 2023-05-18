Homicide investigation underway in Riverdale, Clayton County Police say

Clayton County Police said a shooting took place shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Valley Hill Road, which is near a Citgo gas station.

RIVERDALE, Ga. — A homicide investigation is underway in Riverdale Thursday night, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

Details are limited at this time. Clayton County Police said a shooting took place shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Valley Hill Road, which is near a Citgo gas station.

The police department said a person was shot multiple times and died, which prompted the investigation. Detectives are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.