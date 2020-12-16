94-year-old World War II veteran among first Arizonans to get COVID-19 vaccine

As a World War II veteran, John Mohun has experienced a lot. So the Pfizer vaccine shot was a walk in the park for him.

PHOENIX — A Valley World War II veteran is among the first people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

As a veteran, John Mohun has experienced a lot. So, he figured the Pfizer vaccine shot would be a walk in the park for him.

“Was that it? We did it, didn’t we,” said Mohun after he got his shot.

He is the first veteran at the Phoenix VA to get the vaccine.

“They needed some volunteers and you guys have been keeping me alive, so I thought, why don’t I try it,” said Mohun.

As a long-term care patient, the VA vaccine distribution plan has him listed as a top priority, along with the VA ICU and emergency staff.

At 94 years old, Mohun is one of the few World War II veterans we have left.

“I’m glad I did it because we’re different,” Mohun says about his time in the service.

The picture-perfect moment is now a moment in history, as Mohun enters uncharted waters yet again.

He’s helping the community get one step closer to herd immunity.

