FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — A van was struck by a train in Hall County on Tuesday morning, leaving two people with serious injuries.

Hall County Fire Services confirmed it responded to the accident just before 7 a.m., near the intersection of Lights Ferry Rd. and Atlanta Hwy. in Flowery Branch.

Three people were in the van, though one person was able to get out of the car before it was hit by the train.

The two with serious injuries were taken to a hospital.

Hall County Fire Services said the train was a northbound Norfolk Southern train, and that Georgia State Patrol is investigating the incident.

