DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- Firefighters are battling a vehicle fire on the interstate.

The fire is on I-20 West near I-285 North.

Authorities tell 11Alive only one vehicle was involved in the fire. Brush on the side of the highway also caught fire.

Photos and video shows crews putting out the flames of the red truck that's pulled over in the emergency lane.

No injuries have been reported.

