14-year-old boy shot near skate park in South Atlanta, police say

Police would said the boy was alert, conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — A child was shot Saturday night and now Atlanta Police officers are working to find out what led to the incident.

At around 8:50 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to a person shot call at 217 Thirkeld Ave. SW in the South Atlanta neighborhood. That location is the Veranda at Carver apartments near St. Paul AME Church and across from the Arthur Langford Jr. Skate Park.

Police said the 14-year-old boy was alert, conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

They did not identify the boy.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.