VERIFY: Three things you need to know about Georgia's indictment of former U.S. President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants

11Alive is digging into if the former president can be pardoned in Georgia, if he's eligible to run for president again, and Rudy Giuliani's connection to a charge.

ATLANTA — We're looking at your questions now that former U.S. President Donald Trump and 18 of his co-defendants are facing charges in Georgia.

Trump now faces his fourth indictment, and we're getting three big questions from you, our viewers.

QUESTION 1

Can Trump pardon himself in Georgia?

THE SOURCES

The U.S. Constitution

The U.S. Supreme Court

Eric Segall, Constitutional law professor at Georgia State University

THE ANSWER

No, this is false. Former President Trump cannot pardon himself, and neither can Georgia's governor.

WHAT WE FOUND

Pardon applications go to the five-member Georgia State Board of Paron and Paroles. Governor Brian Kemp has the power to appoint members who serve staggered seven-year terms.

“If they’re state charges, then the federal pardon power does not apply," Segall said. "There's a committee that does it, and you have to serve five years first.”

The former president's other state charges are in New York. In that state, the governor can grant pardons, but it's unlikely in this case since New York's governor is a Democrat.

QUESTION 2

Does Georgia's indictment prevent Trump from running again for president?

THE ANSWER

No, this is false. The indictments don't disqualify Trump from another run for president.

WHAT WE FOUND

A person cannot be disqualified from serving as president unless they don't meet the qualifications outlined in the U.S. Constitution. Those include:

Being at least 35 years old.

Being a natural-born citizen.

Living in the United States for at least 14 years.

“Now, section three of the 14th Amendment, which says that if you engage in art in rebellion or insurrection against the United States, you're disqualified from office. He might be disqualified under that provision, but these lawsuits won't disqualify him," Segall said.

QUESTION 3

Did Rudy Giuliani, Trump's former personal lawyer, play a role in a law he's now accused of breaking?

THE ANSWER

Yes, this is true. Giuliani finds himself on the other side of the law as he faces Georgia state criminal RICO charges.

WHAT WE FOUND

Giuliani charged dozens of New York mobsters while serving as chief prosecutor in the 1980s under a statute called Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. He promoted himself as the Godfather of the RICO Statute in New York's Southern District.