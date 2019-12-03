If you're waking up and still reeling from the start of daylight saving time, you're not alone.

The time change even promted a tweet from President Trump who said he’d be ok with making daylight saving permanent.

VERIFY: Could Georgia opt out of daylight saving time?

“It’s just hard for me to get on board with daylight savings when we could simply stick with daylight time year round and not go through the hassle,” 11Alive viewer Robert Brewer said.

To verify, we went straight to the top to the U.S. Department of Transportation, which oversees the country's time zones and the observance of daylight saving time.

A DOT spokesperson tells 11Alive that under the Uniform Time Act, states do have power to opt out of daylight saving time by state law.

So Georgia could theoretically opt out and stay on standard time. Hawaii and most of Arizona don't observe daylight saving time.

Georgia lawmakers have moved on the idea before. A 2018 House bill proposed exempting the state from daylight saving while another group of lawmakers proposed a committee to study whether Georgia should abolish or continue to spring forward and fall back.

But for those interested in permanently adding hours of light to your evenings? That’s not as easy as choosing to opt out. Florida voted to make daylight saving time permanent but it's not official yet. For a state to stay on DST year-round, Congress has to sign off by approving an amendment to the Uniform Time Act.

FL Sen. Marco Rubio is trying to make that switch easier. Rubio recently reintroduced the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight saving time permanent across the country.

So as our bodies continue to adjust to the changing hour, we can VERIFY that Georgia and other states do hold the power to opt out of daylight saving time.

But keeping DST year round is beyond state power and takes a Congressional stamp of approval.

"Whether or not to observe Daylight Saving Time (DST) is purely a state matter, so a state may choose to exempt itself by state law. The state would just need to let DOT (and the rest of the world) know that they no longer observe DST, if that is the decision. If they observe DST, however, they must follow the dates set by statute: 15 USC 260a. This means that a state could not stay “permanently” on DST under current federal law. In order for a state to stay on DST year-round, Congress would need to approve an amendment to the Uniform Time Act."

– USDOT spokesperson

