NEWNAN, Ga. -- Social media posters in Newnan were calling out the Greenway BP gas station on Highway 29 this weekend, claiming they were sold tainted gas.

Some drivers said their cars stopped working and had to be towed. Others said their engines began smoking. The 11Alive News Verify Team set out to confirm if these viral claims were true, contacting Green Oil, which owns the BP in question. They confirmed there was a problem with the gas.

“What we have is a case of human error,” said John Cook, director for wholesale operations. "A delivery person dropped a small amount of product in the wrong tank."

The delivery driver put some diesel fuel in an unleaded gas tank. It happened mid-morning Saturday. Cook said that as soon as they realized the mistake, they shut down the pumps. But some drivers still pumped the diesel mix into their cars.

Cook said about fifty people have reached out saying their cars were damaged. He is connecting them with the company's insurance company, which will pay for repairs.

If you believe you pumped bad gas from Greenway BP on Highway 29 in Newnan, Cook said to call him directly at 770-964-6125.

© 2018 WXIA