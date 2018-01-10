Whether placing a coffee order or celebrating National Coffee Day, questions and claims that coffee can stunt your growth follows coffee drinkers on social media – and in real life.

Every day across the country, coffee drinker son average down three cups of their favorite brew, according to the National Coffee Association. If you’re one of those coffee lovers, it’s likely you’ve also heard the warning at some point along the road to drinking the popular morning beverage.

An older lady waiting on her vehicle with me kept staring at me when I would take a drink of coffee.... she finally said something and told me I needed to stop drinking coffee at a young age because it will stunt my growth. Linda I’m 22 and 5’9.... I think I’m good. 🙄 — Terra✨ (@TerraLeigh14) September 28, 2018

The Verify team took a look at the research to address the rumors.

THE QUESTION

Does drinking coffee stunt your growth?

THE ANSWER

No, the research found by the VERIFY team confirmed there is no conclusive scientific evidence can impact height

WHAT WE FOUND

It’s not definitive where the idea that coffee stunts your growth originally started circulating popular culture. A Good Housekeeping magazine article from 1916 available online suggests the popular beverage can affect kids’ growth while other outlets such as Smithsonian Magazine point to a coffee alternative ad from the 1930’s that claims coffee as the culprit.

In turn, researchers have spent significant time on studying coffee, and while the pros and cons of the beverage continue to be debated each year, Harvard Medical and Johns Hopkins both agree there’s no conclusive evidence that drinking coffee can stunt your growth.

In fact, Harvard Medical experts suggest the theory doesn’t align with typical patterns of growth given coffee drinkers are typically finished growing before they even begin regularly consuming the drink.

According to Harvard Health Publishing, “Whether or not coffee turns out to have significant health benefits, this popular beverage doesn't stunt your growth. Your height is largely determined by the height of your parents and the quality of your diet and overall health while growing. If you eat a balanced diet and take measures to avoid osteoporosis, you're likely to achieve the maximum height "allowed" by your genes. And, sorry: Just as drinking coffee won't make you shorter, avoiding it won't make you any taller.”

While experts don’t find a link between kids, height and coffee consumption, the American Academy of Pediatrics does reinforce that caffeine and other stimulants do not belong in kid and teen diets.

In a statement released to the Verify team, the AAP said, “rigorous review and analysis of the literature reveal that caffeine and other stimulant substances contained in energy drinks have no place in the diet of children and adolescents.” Such research is explained in a 2011 report: Clinical Report—Sports Drinks and Energy Drinks for Children and Adolescents: Are They Appropriate?

