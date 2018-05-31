HOUSTON - E-cigarettes -- or vaping -- is a habit on the rise as people try to kick old-fashioned cigarettes. But is vaping better?

A recent study from Johns Hopkins University found “high levels of toxic metals” in the liquid that creates the e-cigarette aerosol.

Dr. Howard Wang with Baylor University Medical Center said these metals are dangerous.

“These are things that you are not supposed to be inhaling and have been associated in studies with abnormal immunologic responses and the potential for cancer," he said.

Plus it’s been long known that nicotine is dangerous for pregnant women and their fetuses, so yes, we can verify that vaping isn’t healthy.

But is it healthier?

The CDC says e-cigarettes do “have the potential to benefit adult smokers if used as a complete substitute.

Which means yes, health care professionals do think vaping is “healthier” than smoking which is why many people believe it can help them kick the habit.

According to the CDC, more people are reaching for vapes over nicotine gums or patches in recent years.

The CDC says more research is needed on this but does site two conflicting studies which can be viewed here. The first study suggests that participants felt vaping helped them quit, but the second study found that e-cigarette users still smoked cigarettes in the long run.

One thing doctors can say for sure is that both smoking and vaping aren’t good for you.

