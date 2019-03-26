ATLANTA — Crossing the street to Mercedes-Benz Stadium is now a little more interesting. Fans can channel the 5 Stripes as they head to watch Atlanta United play thanks to a spirited new crosswalk at Andrew Young Boulevard.

Atlanta United 'five stripe' crosswalk installed near Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Even if you haven't seen the red and black crosswalk in person, pictures are making the rounds through fans' social media, the timing of the new feature coinciding with the start of a new season for the MLS champs.

The majority of posts 11Alive saw after sharing the news were pumped to see the team colors donning the pavement. However, there were questions popping up wanting to know who paid for this new feature and whether the city of Atlanta used tax dollars for the new street decor.

It's not the first time questions have been raised about crosswalks and price tags. Remember the rainbow crosswalk in midtown? Atlanta paid $196,000 to install that crosswalk permanently at 10th and Piedmont.

City of Atlanta: Rainbow crosswalks cost about $196K to install

To verify who paid for the crosswalk this round, 11Alive's Liza Lucas reached out to the city and Atlanta United for clarification. According to a spokesperson for the city, "Atlanta United paid for the installation and permit fees. Atlanta United will be responsible for maintenance of the crosswalk. The crosswalk is permanent as long as it is maintained."

Atlanta United's spokesperson confirmed such details so we can verify, the 5-stripes crosswalk comes from team dollars.

