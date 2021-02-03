In wake of Vernon Jordan's death, tributes from Georgia pour in for civil rights activist from Atlanta

Until Vernon Jordan was 13, the family lived in public housing.

ATLANTA — Civil rights activist and leader Vernon Jordan died Monday night, He was 85.

Jordan, who became a well-known name in politics and with his civil rights work was the former president of the National Urban League and worked with multiple presidents including Lyndon Johnson, Barack Obama and was a close ally to former president Bill Clinton.

Vernon Eulion Jordan Jr., was born in Atlanta on Aug. 15, 1935, the second of Vernon and Mary Belle Jordan’s three sons. Until Jordan was 13, the family lived in public housing. But he was exposed to Atlanta’s elite through his mother, who worked as a caterer for many of the city’s affluent citizens.

Today, as news of his passing came to light, tributes began pouring in.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms released a statement that read in part:

"Like many others in Atlanta, there is a deep and abiding personal connection to Mr. Jordan. He spent a lifetime fighting injustice—from the marching band of David T. Howard High School, to the court room, to the White House, to the boardroom and beyond, he made Atlanta proud to call him our own."



The Atlanta City Council released a statement that read:

“Vernon Jordan was truly a beloved figure in Atlanta and throughout the country. He fought boldly and bravely against racial discrimination through his civil rights activism and his leadership of the National Urban League. He also was a trailblazer and a leading voice in the world of business and helped to shape our national policy as an advisor to President Bill Clinton. His warm and caring nature will be deeply missed, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family as we mourn his loss.”

Others took to Twitter to pay their respects, including the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library who said they were "very sorry to learn of his passing."

We're very sorry to learn that civil rights activist Vernon Jordan has passed away. President Carter consulted with Jordan regularly when Jordan was National Urban League president. Carter, Jordan, & legendary businessman Herman Russell, 2/15/77, NAID 173713 #RIPVernonJordan pic.twitter.com/033gAaBJLC — Jimmy Carter Presidential Library (@CarterLibrary) March 2, 2021

Sen. Raphael Warnock mentioned that it was Jordan who fought to integrate UGA.

Praying for the family of Vernon Jordan today, a civil rights pioneer who fought to integrate the University of Georgia.



Rest in Peace, Vernon. — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) March 2, 2021

Voting rights activist Stacey Abrams said he "battled the demons of voter suppression and racial degradation, winning more than he lost."

Mourning the passage of my friend, the extraordinary Vernon Jordan. He battled the demons of voter suppression and racial degradation, winning more than he lost. He brought others w/him. And left a map so more could find their way. Love to his family. Travel on with God’s grace. — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) March 2, 2021

Former Atlanta City Council president Ceasar Mitchell called Jordan a "global inspiration for those who committed to serve and dared to be great."

Prayers for the family of the venerable Vernon Jordan. An Atlanta native and grad of David T Howard High School, he was a global inspiration for those who committed to serve and dared to be great. "Vernon Can Read" must be required reading for every ATL kid. Rest well mighty oak! — Ceasar Mitchell (@ceasarcmitchell) March 2, 2021

Michelle Nunn, President and CEO of CARE, a global humanitarian organization that fights poverty by empowering girls and women, said she knew him personally.

Vernon Jordan had the prophetic voice and presence of an Old Testament prophet, coupled with wry humor, keen political insight, and a deep commitment to relationships. His words, actions and life embodied the pursuit of fairness and equality. 2/2 — Michelle Nunn (@MichelleNunn) March 2, 2021

Congressman Sanford Bishop, who represents Georgia's 2nd district said Jordan's life "shaped the history of America through the roles he played."