ATLANTA – A man claiming to be disgruntled by the V.A. lit himself on fire Tuesday morning during a protest on the front steps of the Georgia State Capitol.

According to a statement from the Department of Public Safety, around 10:45 a.m. 59-year-old John Watts pulled onto Washington Street on the west side of the Capitol, exited his car and approached the west side entrance of the Capitol wearing a vest lined with "fireworks and flammable devices."

RELATED | Protesting veteran sets self ablaze with fireworks on Georgia State Capitol steps

Authorities said Watts then doused himself in a "flammable liquid" and lit the fireworks. A quick-thinking state trooper saw the incident and was able to quickly grab his fire extinguisher.

While there is no word yet on why Watts, who identified himself as an Air Force veteran, was so frustrated with the V.A. system, there has been a lot of attention the past few years to problems with access to healthcare.

Despite promises of change, 11Alive Investigator Rebecca Lindstrom found not much has improved in Atlanta.

In 2014, the frustration with wait times at the V.A. was boiling over.

That year we learned Atlanta's V.A. Hospital was tied in third place for the worst wait times in the country for new patients trying to get in to see a primary care doctor. Local leaders at the hospital along with lawmakers in D.C. promised change.

WATCH | Charlie Foxtrot: It haunts you (Part 1 of 6)

Now, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said 92 percent of new patients do get in to see a doctor within 30 days. However, in Atlanta, that wait time has only gone down by two days as the average wait is still 54 days.

The primary care clinics are not much better. In metro Atlanta, the wait at the Lawrenceville clinic is 57 days and the one in Decatur is 54 days. In Carrollton, the average wait is nearly three months.

Wait times to see a mental health provider still take about a week at the V.A. Medical Center in Decatur and three weeks at Ft. McPherson.

The V.A. Hospital told 11Alive in a statement that the "Atlanta VA Health Care System is experiencing a rate of growth averaging approximately 6 percent per year. We strive to meet the demand for care and we are hiring more staff and expanding the number of Community Based Outpatient Clinics to help meet this demand."

A new call center was opened in Atlanta to help respond to veterans in crisis. A spokesman for the V.A. Hospital told 11Alive they are reaching out to police to learn more about the man that set himself on fire to determine what kind of interaction he had with the system and where.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Department of V.A. told 11Alive in a statement that “the department is ensuring he receives the VA care that he needs.”

MORE | President Obama signs 'Fairness for Veterans' into law

The man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries but was awake, authorities said.

in 2016, after reviewing Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense studies, 11Alive found an estimated 420,000 post-9/11 service members experience PTSD, TBI or both.

Our service men and women protect us from the horrors of war but what happens when the system set up to fight for them, fails?

Click for their story below, the story of Charlie Foxtrot:

Watch part 1 (of 5) above.

Click here for part 2 (of 5)

Click here for part 3 (of 5)

Click here for part 4 (of 5)

Click here for part 5 (of 5)

Sign up for The Speed Feed newsletter below to get the latest headlines in your inbox each weekday! (App users click here)

Email*

Subscribe

© 2018 WXIA