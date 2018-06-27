ATLANTA -- Questions are still arising about the man who authorities said set himself on fire outside of the Capitol Tuesday.

A trooper who happened to be there at the right time rescued 59-year-old John Watts of Mableton when he spotted the flames. He grabbed an extinguisher and put out the fire.

"When I pulled up the guy was fully involved in fire, I mean from his head down to his feet," Trooper First Class Cantrell Cooley said.

Authorities sent a bomb robot to check out the veteran's car. Inside, they found a sign that said to "call Stephanie" with a phone number attached.

11Alive's Christie Ethridge tracked down an address for Stephanie Lee in Mableton to get some more insight about what happened. However, when she got there, no one answered her knock at the door.

According to the Department of Public Safety, Watts got out of his vehicle and approached the west entrance of the Capitol wearing a vest lined with fireworks and flammable devices. They said he doused himself with a flammable liquid and lit the fireworks.

11Alive reached out to the VA about the incident and a spokesperson provided this statement:

While we can’t comment on the specifics of this Veteran’s case due to patient privacy laws, the department is ensuring he receives the VA care that he needs.

