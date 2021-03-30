Veteran with brain cancer who hid art talent for decades dies

11Alive has learned that Columbus Cook recently passed away. But before he died, he shared his gift with the world.

ATLANTA — A veteran who hid his art talent for 50 years got the chance to share it with the world before he died from cancer.

11Alive has learned that Columbus Cook recently passed away.

11Alive's Cheryl Preheim started following his journey in 2019 in our Brave Conquer Fear series, after he promised his wife he would finally do what he was put on this Earth to do. That meant no more hiding his gift and no more dreams deferred.

Cook always thought his art was something he could share with others later in life. But then, he was diagnosed with a form of brain cancer known as Glioblastoma multiforme, Stage 4. The illness changed his whole world.

A couple of years ago, Cook had a six-hour surgery following his diagnosis. He had to learn to hold a pencil again, learn to write - and then to draw.

He even had to wear a device that sent signals through receptors into his brain to keep the cancer cells from growing as fast.

Veteran with brain cancer shares artwork with world 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

But before cancer, Cook was a man who joined the military and served in Desert Storm. He was a Master Sergeant with the 116th Civil Engineering Squadron in Warner Robins, Georgia.

Eventually, he did illustrations for architects, creating some of Atlanta’s most recognizable places. Still, it wasn’t the kind of art he loved most.

After his diagnosis, he vowed to use his gift, openly, for as much time as he was given. Cook lived more than a year longer than doctors expected.

And before Cook died, he got the chance to see his art on display at the Hudgens Center for Art in Duluth.

“One of the things I’m most in love with about the art is being able to express myself," he said in a 2019 interview.

He lived each day with a perspective he hoped others would remember.

“For everyone who is walking around taking it for granted that you’ll be here next year, you may not have it, his wife Val said in a previous 11Alive interview.