US Veterans Affairs Secretary visits Atlanta VA hospital Friday

ATLANTA — Georgia is the fastest-growing state in the country, when it comes to veterans.

That's according to US Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie.

He visited the Atlanta VA Friday, getting an update from Director Ann Brown on the impacts of the coronavirus.

Secretary Wilkie spoke about ways the facility has adapted to help more veterans despite the pandemic.

"In a normal month, Atlanta VA conducts 950 telehealth appointments. During the pandemic that number has gone to 20,000," Wilkie said. "That means we're reaching veterans where they live."

Wilkie did not address ongoing concerns about adequate protective equipment for VA workers.

Nurses rallied outside the Atlanta VA medical center back in April, complaining that the lack of masks and other supplies put them at risk.