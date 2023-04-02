Vice President Kamala Harris returning to Georgia

The visit will include a stop at the massive solar panel plant Qcells in Dalton as she touts the administration's "clean energy economy."

DALTON, Ga. — Nearly two months to the day, Vice President Kamala Harris is returning to the Peach State.

The White House announced Sunday that Harris will travel to Dalton, Georgia to "highlight how the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America agenda is building a clean energy economy that works for all and creating good-paying jobs."

They did not say anything further in relation to her travel plans.

Qcells, the massive solar panel manufacturing facility in Dalton, confirmed she would visit their factory.

In 2019, Qcells opened the 300,000-square-foot factory that assembles 1.7 gigawatts of solar modules each year. They announced last year that they would expand, building a new $171 million plant next to the existing factory set to open this year.

In February, Harris spoke at Georgia Tech, the day after President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address. That focus was more about what their administration is doing to "combat the climate crisis."