VP Kamala Harris to visit Atlanta, third trip to Georgia | Big traffic implications this evening

Vice President Kamala Harris will headline the Democratic Party of Georgia's Spring Soiree fundraiser.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Vice President Kamala Harris is returning to Atlanta Friday, according to White House officials.

She will be headlining the Democratic Party of Georgia's Spring Soiree fundraiser. VP Harris will also be in the Peach State for the Democratic National Convention finance event, White House officials said.

This will be the vice president's third visit to Georgia, with her most recent visit being in Dalton, promoting the Qcells solar deal. Prior to that, the vice president visited twice to speak on the Biden administration's push for climate change.

In one of her February visits, she sat down with Georgia Tech scholars to discuss how to address climate change in metro Atlanta communities.

In her time away from Georgia, Harris has been busing making history. The vice president recently spoke at the West Point commencement ceremony, being the first woman to do so, according to the Associated Press.

Traffic implications

Based on White House guidance, it appears there will be a big traffic implication this evening in Atlanta.

Here's a rundown:

Arrival

According to information released by the White House, the vice president is due to land at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport a little before 2 p.m. It has not been released where she will first be appearing, so we only know that sometime in the afternoon there may be a traffic disruption as she travels to her first location.

Departure

Vice President Harris is due to give remarks at the Democratic Party of Georgia's Spring Soiree fundraiser event sometime after 6 p.m.

She is due to depart Atlanta from Hartsfield-Jackson at 7:35 p.m.

That means sometime between 6-7:35 p.m., as she travels back to the airport they'll close down the Downtown Connector during a high-traffic Friday night travel time.

If you have plans in Midtown or Downtown Atlanta for Friday night around this time, just assume you'll need to avoid I-75/85.

11Alive will also monitor live traffic conditions this evening with updates.