Victim of hit-and-run caught on camera wants help finding the man who hit her, walked her to the sidewalk, then drove off

Jacaranda Gutierrez was walking to get her passport to travel to Mexico for her father's funeral. Instead, she was hit and could not attend.

ATLANTA — A hit-and-run victim is asking for the public's help in finding the man who struck her with his car, got out to check on her, walked her to the sidewalk, then got back in his car and took off.

It happened just before noon June 27 at the intersection of Baker and Peachtree streets, near Centennial Olympic Park.

Security surveillance video captured those frightening moments when Jacaranda Gutierrez said her life changed forever.

"I looked up to see if I still had time to cross the street. I still had about five seconds," Gutierrez remembered.

"It looked like the car was going to turn, but I thought he would turn behind me and on his lane," she described.

The video shows Gutierrez had the right of way.

"I look back -- next thing you know, he's going, and then I'm just on top of his car. I slid off his hood after he pressed the breaks. That was really painful."

Two witnesses who were walking in front of Gutierrez and saw it all unfold called 911.

"We were walking, and a car hit a lady here at the intersection," a 911 call says.

Gutierrez was taken to Atlanta Medical Center, where medical staff ran X-rays and scans to see the extent of her injuries.

"They said everything was okay," she said. "I did not feel okay. Not physically. Not mentally."

But exactly four months later, there's still no trace of the man. Gutierrez, just 20 years old at the time, says she's still haunted by those moments.

"Now, I'm like really, really scared," she told 11Alive. "Almost paranoid. To where I'm looking each way more than two times to cross the street."

Gutierrez said she was on her way to get a new passport to attend her father's funeral in Mexico after they sent his remains there. He'd died four days before, but because of her injuries from being hit, she wasn't able to make the trip.

"In my head I'm like, 'Why is everything happening like this?' My side was in so much pain," she said.

After months of pain and sleepless nights, Gutierrez went to attorney Antonio Molina for help.

"It's really hard to see this tape and see the actions that took place," Molina said.

Molina says the video shows a clear view of the car's make: a black Nissan Kicks, 2018 to 2020 model, according to Molina.

"We want justice to be had," he added. "We don't want to go after the wrong individual."

He added that the video also showed he was turning into the wrong lane.

"Had he made his turn behind her, where he was supposed to turn into, he would’ve never hit her," he said. "It’s not like he was going 60 mph. He can clearly see - based on the video - that he had enough time to perceive where she was at.

"How do you not notice she’s right in front of you and you keep going straight without even attempting to hit the breaks," he questioned.

Gutierrez believes the man may have been paying attention to the two women in front of her, who later dialed 911.

Molina said he hopes they find those witnesses. He believes one of them might have more information that could help them get closer to the man driving the car.

"This happened in the middle of the day, so we know there were people that observed this or maybe even heard of this, or were there present," he added. "It’s in a busy area, a well-traveled area. We’re calling on the community: if you saw this, please reach out to us."