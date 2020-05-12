Victims identified in deadly Barrow County house fire

Two were killed and a third person was left in critical condition by the fire.

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Two victims who died in a deadly Barrow County house fire on Friday have now been identified.

The Auburn fire, on Wages Rd., left a third person critically injured.

According to the Barrow County coroner, the victims were 58-year-old Eddie McKnight and 48-year-old Cindy McKnight.

According to Captain Scott Dakin, when crews arrived at the building on Wages Road, they were told about people trapped inside the structure and went into rescue mode.