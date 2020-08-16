TWRA is investigating the accident.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Family confirmed to Local 24 News Sunday, the two victims were David Carter, 40 and his 6-year-old daughter Olivia from Oakland.

David died on the scene after the jet ski he and his daughter were on collided with another jet ski.

Olivia was flown to Le Bonheur, where she later died.

The person on the other jet ski was not hurt.

One person is dead and another has been injured after a boating accident at Pickwick Lake in Hardin County, Tennessee.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, authorities were called to the Pickwick Lake on Dry Creek Cove at around 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

Officers say two personal watercrafts crashed into each other.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene. Another was sent to a local hospital with severe injuries.

