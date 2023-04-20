Victims of deadly Newton County crash identified, 16-year-old driver still in critical condition, sheriff says

The five people who died were all in the same vehicle, deputies said.

Names of the five people killed in a head-on collision along a busy Newton County highway earlier in April were released on Thursday by Newton County Sheriff's Office.

Their names and ages are:

Makayla Taylor, who was 26 years old.

Alicia Eisenmann, who was 55 years old.

Darin Quattlebaum, who was 58 years old.

Kelly Pike, who was 55 years old.

Peggy Wynn, who was 68 years old.

The sixth person involved was a 16-year-old boy who is still badly hurt and in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital, according to the sheriff's office on Thursday. His name was not released.

It happened on April 8. A pick-up truck and a van collided on State Route 142, just north of Adams Circle, in Covington after 3 p.m. The five people who died were all in the same vehicle, deputies said.

All lanes of State Route 142 in Newton County were blocked, for hours, in both directions at the time of the crash.

The accident is still under investigation, but authorities previously explained the rainy weather Saturday could have played a factor.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.