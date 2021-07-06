Sheriff Victor Hill's attorney calls for investigation into commission report leak

Attorney Findling said disclosure of the commission's report on Hill violates Georgia law and the sheriff's rights.

CLAYTON, Ga. — The attorney for Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill is urging Governor Brian Kemp to open an independent investigation after the alleged leak of a report recommending Hill be suspended.

During a press conference Sunday afternoon, Attorney Drew Findling argued that the leaking of the committee’s confidential report appointed by Kemp could influence potential jurors in the federal case against Hill.

“Although the executive order is public, the findings of the commission are completely confidential for the eyes of the governor of Georgia only," said Findling.

This comes after Hill was indicted on federal charges in April for allegedly violating the civil rights of detainees through the use of a restraint chair on multiple occasions.

Earlier this week, Governor Brian Kemp issued an executive order to suspend Hill based on the recommendation of a review committee. The review commission of Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams, Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds, and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr found the accusations against Hill adversely affected the administration of the sheriff’s office.

Attorney Findling argues there was a clear violation when the report, which detailed critical information about the decision, was leaked to media outlets.

“It was a one-sided story without the sheriff or his defense council having the ability to participate in any way," said Findling. "What it does is it poisons a potential jury pool. It has now presented a problem to our defense of Sheriff Hill."

Findling is requesting Governor Kemp to conduct an independent investigation into how the report was made public.