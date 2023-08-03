Ex-Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill to be sentenced | Here's what his attorneys want the judge to consider

Hill's sentencing is set for March 14 at 9:30 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The attorneys of embattled former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill filed a sentencing memo ahead of his court sentencing Tuesday.

Attorneys Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg want the judge to consider his community service and achievements and to sentence him to "a term of Probation, in addition to home confinement, and require him to pay a fine determined by the Court," the memo stated.

Earlier this week, it was announced Hill was facing another federal lawsuit in addition to already being convicted of civil rights violations related to the use of a restraint chair on inmates at the Clayton County Jail.

In the federal trial in October, Hill was found guilty of violating the constitutional rights of seven Clayton County jail inmates by forcing them into restraint chairs for hours at a time with little provocation.

An attorney previously told 11Alive's Dawn White that he could face years to decades in federal prison.

"The statutory maximum sentence here is 10 years, which means, in theory, the judge could sentence Sheriff Hill to 10 years for each count, and then stack that all on top of each other," Atlanta-area trial lawyer Tom Church previously said.

Meanwhile, federal prosecutors recommended a 46-month sentence for Hill.

Just days before Hill's sentencing, 11Alive obtained a video that prompted a federal jury to convict him of violating prisoners' rights.

Seven former inmates testified against Hill, telling the jury they were scared, in pain, and forced to urinate on themselves because they were not allowed to use the bathroom.