State revokes officer certification for ex-Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill after inmate abuse conviction

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Victor Hill, the now-former Clayton County Sheriff convicted in October in a federal inmate abuse trial, can no longer work as a law enforcement officer in Georgia.

The state Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST) last week voted to remove his POST certification. Virtually every kind of law enforcement agent in Georgia, from a police officer to a GBI investigator to a parole or a corrections officer - including a sheriff - must be POST certified to have a position with a law enforcement agency.

Mike Ayers, the Georgia POST director, confirmed to 11Alive the vote took place at last Thursday's meeting.

Hill was allowed to retire in November from his position as Clayton County sheriff, one he had been re-elected to several times.

He was found guilty in October by a federal jury on all but one count against him in a trial that alleged he violated the civil rights of inmates by using a restraint chair on them at the Clayton County Jail.

Hill, who styled himself a "Batman" style crime fighter in Clayton County and had been one of the most towering local political figures anywhere in metro Atlanta, is due to be sentenced in February.

According to sentencing guidelines, he could face up to 10 years in prison.