Embattled Victor Hill will get his Clayton County pension, records show

He will get at least 60 guaranteed monthly payments of $8,159.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill will be getting his pension. Hill was issued his first pension payment last week, according to a member of the county pension board 11Alive talked with on Thursday.

A federal jury found Hill guilty last month on six of seven felony civil rights charges. Clayton County documents show the former sheriff will be receiving monthly payments of $8,159. The plan was dated Nov. 2, around the same time his retirement from the sheriff's office came to light.

Hill had been earning a salary of about $155,000 a year. Records show his average monthly compensation was $12,674.

Hill may also be eligible to receive additional retirement benefits, about $28,000 a year, from the Sheriffs’ Retirement Fund of Georgia, based on Hill’s time as sheriff– he served a total of about 14 years, following his years as a county police officer.

But the fund’s commissioners are investigating whether state law prohibits Hill from receiving that pension.

Hill was found guilty of all but one count of federal civil rights charges on Oct. 26. He was accused of violating the constitutional rights of seven Clayton County jail inmates by forcing them into restraint chairs for hours at a time with little provocation, according to prosecutors. Throughout the trial, he maintained he did it to keep order in the jail.

Federal court documents show his sentencing has been scheduled for Feb. 28 at 9:30 a.m. His attorney has vowed to appeal.

A judge will determine what the recommended sentencing range should be under federal guidelines.

“The statutory maximum sentence here is 10 years, which means, in theory, the judge could sentence Sheriff Hill to 10 years for each count, and then stack that all on top of each other," Atlanta-area trial lawyer Tom Church previously told 11Alive.

As for Victor Hill’s future in law enforcement, the state agency that certifies law officers in Georgia is expected to revoke Hill’s certification at its next meeting on Dec. 1.

More on Victor Hill

Victor Hill is widely known in metro Atlanta. He calls himself “The Crime Fighter” and has used Batman imagery to promote himself on social media and in campaign ads. This was his second trial on criminal charges. Clayton County voters reelected Hill in 2012 while he was under indictment the first time, accused of using his office for personal gain. He beat those charges.

In April 2021, a 12-page federal indictment was unsealed, charging Hill with four felonies. Prosecutors argue Hill violated the civil rights of four Clayton County jail inmates in 2020. Hill is accused in the indictment of directing the inmates to be strapped into restraint chairs for hours at a time.

A new indictment was brought against Hill in March, adding two new charges to his criminal case. The first indictment listed four victims, and a first superseding indictment brought that total to five.

In one instance, a man arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at two men outside his home in Jonesboro was booked into the Clayton County Jail. When he denied the allegations against him, Hill allegedly told staffers to "put his a** in the chair," where he was left strapped for hours under the orders of Hill.

Another man was arrested at his home in Hampton for allegedly possessing drugs and illegal firearms and was "compliant and never posed a threat to anyone" upon being taken into custody, according to the indictments. When he told Hill he did not want to speak to him, the sheriff allegedly ordered him into a restraint chair and, similarly, he was left strapped there for hours.

Another alleged victim responded, "it's a democracy," when the sheriff asked him why he was in Clayton County, according to the document. He also asked twice if he was entitled to a fair and speedy trial, to which Hill allegedly replied: "You entitled to sit in this chair, and you’re entitled to get the hell out of my county and don’t come back. That’s what you’re entitled to. You sound like a d*** jacka**."

In another instance, a 17-year-old was allegedly left in the restraint chair. In one alleged incident, Hill told two detainees already strapped into restraint chairs that he would "sit your a** in that chair for sixteen hours straight" if they repeated criminal behavior.